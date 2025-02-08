The Pokémon Company will release its largest life-sized plush yet

HQ

The Pokémon Company has become very well known for producing mega plushies that are simply enormous. Over the years, there have been several huge pocket monster plushies that are very tall, very wide, and very expensive, and on this topic, another is soon set to join the fray.

Pokéshopper has reported that a life-sized Gardevoir plushie will arrive on the Pokémon Center store in Japan. The plushie is claimed to stand as tall as 5 feet 3 inches, which is the same height as the average woman, and it'll weigh around 5kg, and set you back approximately $320 if you intend to snag one.

This plushie follows life-sized versions of Slowpoke, Arcanine, Piplup, and even Wailord, among others. While they are claimed to be Pokédex-accurate, some are obviously not, as the Wailord plushie is not 15m long, for example.

Will you be adding a life-sized Gardevoir to your collection?