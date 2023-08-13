Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

The Pokémon Company used fan music without their permission

Luckily, the creator isn't really upset, but they are confused as to why they weren't asked first.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

At the recent Pokémon Presents this past week, we got another look at the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. During the trailer, we heard an interesting bit of music towards the end that didn't exactly belong to the Gen 9 games.

Instead, this arrangement was made by ND Music, who claims they were not asked whether it was alright to use their music in the trailer. In a post on Twitter, ND Music said: "I'm really surprised and quite honored to hear snippets of my Area Zero music arrangement in today's Pokémon Presents DLC trailer! However, TPC, you could have asked me before...?"

It does seem odd that even if the fan creation was using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as an inspiration that The Pokémon Company would use unofficial content in an official trailer. There's likely not going to be any official word from the company either, but should there be any updates on this, stay tuned for more info.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Related texts



Loading next content