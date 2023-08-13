The Pokémon Company used fan music without their permission

HQ

At the recent Pokémon Presents this past week, we got another look at the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. During the trailer, we heard an interesting bit of music towards the end that didn't exactly belong to the Gen 9 games.

Instead, this arrangement was made by ND Music, who claims they were not asked whether it was alright to use their music in the trailer. In a post on Twitter, ND Music said: "I'm really surprised and quite honored to hear snippets of my Area Zero music arrangement in today's Pokémon Presents DLC trailer! However, TPC, you could have asked me before...?"

It does seem odd that even if the fan creation was using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as an inspiration that The Pokémon Company would use unofficial content in an official trailer. There's likely not going to be any official word from the company either, but should there be any updates on this, stay tuned for more info.