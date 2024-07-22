The Pokémon Company to be one of the highlights at Gamescom 2024

HQ

Gamescom 2024 is less than a month away, and companies and media alike have been preparing for weeks to cover the event, the most important event in Europe and arguably the world of gaming today. There are major companies that have confirmed their attendance, such as Capcom, Square Enix, SEGA and Xbox, but there will also be notable absentees, such as PlayStation and Nintendo.

However, just because the Kyoto company won't be travelling to Cologne in August doesn't mean we won't be able to see some of its titles there, because the official Gamescom X account has revealed that one of the most notable attendees will be The Pokémon Company.

We have no idea what they'll be showing at the show to be so prominent, but in the waiting is evidently the dream of getting our first look at a new trailer and even some gameplay for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, due for release on Switch in 2025.

Do you think that's what TPC will be bringing to Gamescom 2024, or will they have another surprise in store?