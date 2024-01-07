The Pokémon Company pledges 50 million yen to support earthquake victims in Japan

HQ

The Pokémon Company has donated 50 million yen (roughly USD 345,770) to Japan's Red Cross Society to support victims of the recent Noto Peninsula Earthquake. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred on 1st January and 242 people are believed to be missing.

In a statement, The Pokémon Foundation said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake that occurred on January 1, 2024.

The Pokémon Company has decided to donate 50 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society and donations to support organizations, in order to help those affected by the disaster and restore the affected areas.

Additionally, through the Pokémon With You Foundation, we will continue to carry out activities to help children affected by the disaster regain their smiles.

We sincerely pray for the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the disaster-stricken areas."

The Pokémon Company isn't the only Japanese game company to donate to the earthquake. Square Enix has also donated 5 million yen to cause (around USD 34,580).