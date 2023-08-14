The Pokémon Company pledges $200,000 to help those affected by Hawaiian wildfires

HQ

The Pokémon Company is usually pretty good at donating large sums of money to those who have been affected by large environmental disasters. In the past, the company has donated significant money to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and amid the terrible wildfires ongoing in Hawaii, TPC has stepped up to help those affected once again.

TPC has announced that it is donating $200,000 to the Hawaii Wildlife Relief Fund, through its partner organisation, GlobalGiving. TPC states, "Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii."

This comes as Hawaii has also been announced as the host location for the 2024 Pokémon World Championships.