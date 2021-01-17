The Pokémon Company plans to re-release several iconic Pokémon cards

You're watching Advertisements

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan, and it appears that the celebrations have already started. The Pokémon Company has revealed that it will be re-releasing some of the most iconic cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game throughout the year of 2021.

These cards will be oversized and will showcase the starters from each region. They will be available in booster packs known as First Partner Packs and will be released over the course of nine months. There will also be 25 oversized promo cards, which PokeGuardian confirms, will launch between February 26, 2021 and October 8, 2021.

You can take a look at some of these classic cards below, which includes our personal favourite fat Pikachu card: