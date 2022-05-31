Cookies

The Pokémon Company just had a "record financial year"

Sales and net profit were both up significantly over the previous fiscal year.

It seems like The Pokémon Company did rather well in the last financial year, as a new report from the industry analyst Serkan Toto (CEO of Kantan Games Inc.) has said that the company had a record year.

The report states that over the last fiscal year (which ended on February 28), The Pokémon Company's sales, operating profit, and net profit were all significantly up.


  • Sales: 204 billion yen / US$1.6 billion (up 70.4% from last fiscal)

  • Operating profit: 59 billion yen / US$460 million (up 115%)

  • Net profit: 41 billion yen / US$320 million (up 123%)

The report adds that the packed pipeline of game releases were a major contribution to this success, as the last fiscal year featured the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Pokémon Unite, New Pokémon Snap, and most recently Pokémon Legends Arceus. With this being the case, we can likely expect this current fiscal year to deliver smaller numbers due to the less busy release schedule.

