The Pokémon Company is taking action against a Pokémon clone

Just last week, we reported on the news that The Pokémon Company was launching an inquiry into Pocket Pair's massively successful monster-catching title, Palworld, to see whether there has been any infringements on intellectual property rights related to the pocket monster brand. While there has been no new developments on this front since, TPC has taken legal action against a different Pokémon clone.

As noticed by GameFile's Stephen Totilo, TPC has filed its opposition to a card company's plan to trademark the name PokéZoo. Unlike Palworld where there are clear unique elements in regard to how the various monsters are offered up, in the matter of PokéZoo it seems like TPC has a much stronger case, especially when looking at the logo design and the creature used in the game's Google Play Store icon (which is clearly Bellossom).

It's unclear when the trademark dispute will conclude but no doubt PokéZoo's time is numbered.