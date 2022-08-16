The Pokémon Company is pledging $25 million to organisations that improve the lives of children

HQ

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be pledging $25 million to organisations that aim to better the lives of children and supporting social equity. This philanthropic effort has been cooked up by the International branch of the company, and as the press release notes, will see the money distributed over the next five years.

We're told that the $25 million will be mostly provided as monetary donations to a predetermined group of organisations and that a gift of various Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Center products will make up whatever is left.

It's also said that each selected organisation will become a long-term strategic partner of The Pokémon Company International, and that additional organisations may be added to this initiative over the five years that it spans.

"The Pokémon Company International is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities in which it operates and where Pokémon has been so warmly received since it was first introduced," said Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International. "Pokémon is a brand that immediately sparks joy and has captured the imaginations of kids around the world for 25 years. With its universal themes of adventure, friendship, and perseverance, it has also been welcomed into the lives of an incredibly diverse fanbase in countries around the world. We are dedicated to leveraging that unique ability and the support we've received from our broad community of Trainers to be a positive force in the lives of children and create a more equitable, inclusive world in which all can flourish."

The list of organisations that are being supported by this initiative can be found here, and include the likes of Save the Children, Barnado's, UNICEF USA, Malala Fund, and Working Families.