The Pokémon Company is hosting a pet competition and wants your entries

It turns out that The Pokémon Company is just as obsessed with pets as we are! Fans are being urged to submit photos of their pets in a brand-new competition that contains prizes such as a Switch Lite, plushies, and copies of the Gen 4 remakes. Similar to contests in Diamond and Pearl, the competition is split into three categories: Cool, Clever, and Cute.

If you'd like to participate then you need to be from either the UK, Germany, France, or the US, and you need to submit your photo by November 8 at 8am GMT/ 9am CET. A Winners' Ceremony is then planned to be held at the later date of November 16.

You can find out more details on the competition here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.