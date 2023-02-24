Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Pokémon Company is donating $200,000 to help those affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

The money will be going to GlobalGiving and Earthquake Relief Fund.

The Pokémon Company announced a while back that it would be stepping up its charitable efforts by pledging $25 million to help improve the lives of children around the world over the next five years. Now, with many people currently in need of help following the destructive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, TPC has announced further donations.

As noted in a quick statement, TPC will be donating $200,000 to Global Giving and Earthquake Relief Fund, all in an effort to help those affected and displaced by the recent natural disasters.

Very cool indeed from the iconic pocket monster company.

