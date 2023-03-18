Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Pokémon Company International is hiring someone with NFT and metaverse knowledge

The role will be meant to advise TPC president Tsunekazu Ishihara about the long-term direction of the company.

The Pokémon Company International has posted a job listing on LinkedIn for a high-ranking executive advisory role that requires the applicant to be an expert in all things NFT, blockchain, and the metaverse.

The role will have a multitude of responsibilities, including to advise TPC president Tsunekazu Ishihara about the strategic direction of the company, as well as identifying and executing investments, projects, and partnerships to support TPC's growth.

But to add to this, it's noted that the applicant will need to bring "Deep knowledge and understanding of Web 3, including blockchain technologies and NFT, and/or metaverse," as well as a deep "network of investors and entrepreneurs in the technology sectors above (Web3 and metaverse)."

Considering the success of Pokémon cards and how embedded into Pokémon as a whole trading is, it doesn't seem out of the blue to say that TPC could be looking at NFTs and blockchain as its next big step. Either way, we'll just have to wait and see whether these areas (and the metaverse) is something the company will be exploring in the future.

Thanks, VGC.



