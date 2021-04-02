The Pokémon Company has released a new educational book series

You're watching Advertisements

Even in its 25th year the Pokémon Company is still expanding into more territory, as it has launched a new line of educational books for children. Two books so far have been released so far in the "Pokémon Primers" series and these are Pokémon Primers 123 and Pokémon Primers ABC.

Both of these books are filled with illustrations of popular Pokémon and they contain over 100 flaps with information hidden underneath. Children's author and illustrator Simcha Whitehill is behind both books, and she has also created several other Pokémon stories in the past.

Primers 123 and ABC are out now, but it appears they are in high demand. Both books are currently sold out on Amazon UK and on many other supporting retailers.