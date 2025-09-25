The Pokémon Company distances itself from US Department of Homeland Security after misuse of its brand

"Gotta Catch 'Em All" is the tagline for a recent viral video on the US Department of Homeland Security's social media, showing ICE agents and police arresting immigrants and raiding houses. Not exactly the imagery you expect with Pokémon, and unsurprisingly the video was posted without permission or approval.

"We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand. Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property," a rep for The Pokémon Company told TMZ. It's currently unclear whether action will go further.

We know Pokémon loves to protect its IP, but perhaps tangling with the DHS might be a bit of an unwanted battle. The DHS also made another viral video using comedian Theo Von without his permission, much to Von's chagrin.

It seems the Department of Homeland Security is leaning into internet culture in order to attract more support to its cause and current methodology of removing immigrants from the US.

