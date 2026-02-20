The Pokémon Company announces special 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents for next week

HQ

Pokémon fans are clutching tight to their lists of wildest dreams and grandest hopes, praying their local Delibird will deliver them the presents they want, as it's time again for us to dream big for a new Pokémon Presents. This one seems like it's going to be special, as The Pokémon Company wants us to join it in celebrating 30 years of catching, battling, and trading our favourite pocket monsters.

It's no secret that recent Pokémon Presents have let some fans wishing for big announcements down a tad, but this looks like the perfect opportunity for Pokémon to really wow us. With it having been 3 years since Scarlet and Violet came out, and it being the 30th anniversary, there are big hopes for the next generation of Pokémon games to be revealed. We're also likely to get the usual bits of news about Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon GO, and the other hugely popular games getting consistent updates.

At the end of the presentation, you'll already have a new(ish) Pokémon game to play, as the Switch port of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will be available to buy as a download-only option for £16.99/$19.99. With that potential surprise already having been revealed, let's hope there are much bigger cards up Pokémon's sleeve for the main presentation. It kicks off on Friday, the 27th of February, at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET.