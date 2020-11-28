The Pokémon Company and Zavvi reveal a new Pokémon clothing range

You're watching Advertisements

The Pokémon Company and Zavvi have joined forces to create a new Pokémon-themed line of clothing. The collection will include 19 articles of clothing and will go live in the UK on November 30. Some of our favourites from the collection include a Snorlax jumper, a pair of Pikachu trainers, and a t-shirt sporting Kanto starter Squirtle.

Those eyeing up the Pikachu trainers should be aware that these are available in an extremely limited capacity. Only 300 pairs will be made available for fans to purchase.

Will you be picking any of these up?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.