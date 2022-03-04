The Pokémon Company and Fatshark supports Ukraine

HQ

Despite all the misery that is Russia's aggression against Ukraine, there have been tiny spots of light now and then from countries, companies and people backing Ukraine up in various ways.

During the last few days, we've reported about actions and donations from the video game industry as well, like EA removing Russia and Belarus from FIFA and NHL, CD Projekt Red removing their hits from sale in Russia, as well as pretty generous donations from 11 bit Studios, Embracer, Ubisoft and support from the industry veteran John Romero.

Now two more companies shave stepped up. The first one is The Pokémon Company, that tweets:

"The growing crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which continues to cause the displacement of families and threaten the safety of children, is heartbreaking. The Pokémon Company International is making an immediate donation of $200,000 USD to our partners at GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief. The nonprofit will efficiently direct the funds to community-led organizations supporting families and children affected by the crisis.

To learn more, please visit GlobalGiving.org"

The other one is the Swedish studio Fatshark (Warhammer: Vermintide 2), which tweets that they have now made a donation of 300,000 Swedish crowns, equivalent to roughly €28,000:

"We have all been shocked by the events in Ukraine this past week. The people of Ukraine have experienced an unimaginable situation which continues to unfold. We cannot stand idle. Fatshark has decided to donate 300k SEK for humanitarian aid to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)."

Great job! Now keep 'em coming, dear video game industry.