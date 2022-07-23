The Pokémon Center is selling a life-sized Spheal plush

HQ

The Pokémon Center is selling yet another life-sized Pokémon plushie, and this time the Pokémon in question is Spheal. The plushie weighs 7.44kgs and stands almost a metre tall, with dimensions of 80 X 98 X 100 (all in cm).

Considering the sheer size of this plushie, it probably doesn't surprise you to hear that it clocks in at around $358 (thanks, GameSpot), but the real catch for anyone who has the cash to splash is that this item is exclusive to the Japanese Pokémon Center store.

The Pokémon Center is no stranger to selling weird and enormous Pokémon products. Previously we've reported on a Gengar "sleeping companion", and there have been prior opportunities to purchase large (not life-sized thankfully) Snorlax plushies as well.