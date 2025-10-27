The Pokémon Center is already getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas items

HQ

Spooky season is still very much in gear (at least until the end of this week), but as Christmas is never far off after it, we can expect shops to soon be full with holiday-themed items, and the Pokémon Center is no different.

If we take a gander at the holiday collection on the store's website, we see new and old items, from plushies, countdown calendars, cute figurines, wrapping paper, ornaments, sleepwear and more. If there's something that can have Pokémon on it as part of your Christmas celebrations, you can be sure the Pokémon Center has it.

Luckily, it doesn't seem like much of the holiday items have exclusive tags, meaning they're less likely to be swiped and hoarded by scalpers. You can be sure some of this will sell out in time, though, so if you want to get some Christmas shopping done early, now's your time.

This is an ad: