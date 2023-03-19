Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pokemon

The Pokémon anime may have a tragic ending for Team Rocket

It seems they've blasted off for the final time.

The most recent episode of the Pokémon anime showed Jesse, James, and Meowth going after Pikachu for one last time. As they've been doing since 1997, they failed to get the yellow electric mouse this time around, and were sent blasting off into the sky.

After that, much to the sadness of Pokemon fans, it seems the iconic trio are going their separate ways, as they walk off in different directions. With only two episodes left until the anime finishes, some believe this could be the end for Team Rocket.

However, there are those who hold firm the trio can fix their friendship before the anime ends, as otherwise it could give us a strangely sad close to some of the most likeable villains in TV history.

Have you seen the latest episode of the Pokémon anime?

