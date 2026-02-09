The Pokémon 30th anniversary celebrations begin

2026 is a very special year for the world of video games. We have several anniversaries of beloved franchises: the 30th anniversary of Resident Evil, the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda, the 25th anniversary of Ace Attorney and, among many others, the 30th anniversary of Pokémon.

Thanks to the advert aired during the Super Bowl, the celebrations have officially begun. In the advert, we see various celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Lamine Yamal and Young Miko talking about their favourite Pokémon, which also gives rise to one of the slogans for this anniversary: "What's your favourite?".

In Pokémon Go, this premise goes one step further by allowing us to take a selfie with our favourite Pokémon, choosing from more than 1,000, which can be shared using the hashtag #Pokemon30. Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International, adds about this celebration: "We are preparing for a year full of celebrations and want to thank fans around the world for being part of this diverse, multigenerational community. We can't wait for you to be surprised and enjoy what we have in store for the coming months."

As if that weren't enough, Pokémon Day Out and Pokémon Night Out have been announced. Unfortunately, these are not new editions of Pokémon, but rather a series of events that will focus on more family-friendly activities for all audiences (Day) and other events for hardcore, lifelong Pokémon fans (Night).

What do you think of this start to the 30th anniversary of the pocket creatures? Oh, and most importantly, what's your favourite?