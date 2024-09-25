The Pogues have everything to lose in Outer Banks' fourth season

HQ

After a few seasons as very young people, the Pogues from Netflix's Outer Banks are finally being aged up a tad to more closely reflect the actual ages of the stars that portray them. We're set to see this in effect in the coming fourth season of the show, which explores the cast's lives now that they have acquired a ton of lost gold and actually have everything to lose.

Outer Banks: Season 4 will debut on Netflix on October 11 originally with its first part, all before saving its second part for November 7. For a glimpse of what this season will be offering up to fans, check out the new trailer below.