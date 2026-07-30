The Pogues are trying to resurrect JJ in the final season of Outer Banks

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We're only a few weeks away from Outer Banks coming to an end on Netflix. After four seasons of adventures, taking the gang all around the Carolinas regions of the United States and even into the Caribbean, the day is coming for this story to wrap up. The final season of the saga is on its way and set to arrive on the streaming platform as soon as August 20, and with this in mind, now an official trailer has been shared giving a glimpse into what the last batch of episodes will offer.

The long and short of this final season seems to revolve around the gang searching for a way to resurrect Rudy Pankow's JJ, who (spoiler alert) became a casualty in the last season. The group believes there is a magical crown artifact with the power to bring someone back from the dead, but there seems to be a bit of animosity among the team, as the grapple with the dangers of the life they lead and also the disrespect they continue to receive from the richer locals in the area.

The official synopsis adds: "After losing one of their own, the Pogues chase revenge and redemption as they pursue a stolen artifact with the power to change their fortunes."

As usual, the regular cast are back for this last round of episodes, not least Madelyn Cline's Sarah, Chase Stokes' John B, Madison Bailey's Kiara, Jonathan Daviss' Pope, even Drew Starkey's Rafe. With the premiere date coming up, check out the trailer for Season 5 of Outer Banks below.