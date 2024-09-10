The Plucky Squire's main story takes 8-10 hours

HQ

In the economic times we live in, it can be difficult to buy all the games you want to play. More and more people are waiting to see a game's release rather than pre-ordering so they know what they're getting into, but the devs at All Possible Futures have taken this one step further by telling you about the necessary details of The Plucky Squire before release.

The game's main story takes about 8-10 hours to play through. For the RPG enthusiasts out there, this might seem a little short, but for many players that's the ultimate sweet spot of a gaming experience.

The game costs $29.99 digitally, and will have two difficulty modes alongside some assist options for extra accessibility. We're a week out from the launch of The Plucky Squire now, and it'll arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.