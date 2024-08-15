The Plucky Squire to launch next month

HQ

In a rather surprising development considering Gamescom is being held next week, developer All Possible Futures and publisher Devolver Digital has announced that the indie project The Plucky Squire is set to make its debut and launch next month.

The game will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch all on September 17, and even as part of the PlayStation Plus monthly line-up when it officially arrives in around five weeks.

To mark this announcement, a new trailer has been released for the game, which you can see below and which presents a glimpse at some of the adorable gameplay.