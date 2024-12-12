The Plucky Squire now has a Streamlined Game Mode

HQ

One of the most charming and fun indies of this 2024 has undoubtedly been The Plucky Squire. For around 6-8 hours you have a colourful and enjoyable adventure that is very reminiscent of the classic 16-bit instalments of The Legend of Zelda.

But for some, The Plucky Squire was perhaps too simple a game. That's why the studio All Possible Futures has released a new update now available on Steam whose main attraction is a new Streamlined Mode, which removes many of the visual aids and guides in the game. This increases the sense of discovery in the game, and the player can feel freer to explore each page of the storybook as they please. The patch also fixes some minor bugs in the game.

In addition, and in celebration of tonight's The Game Awards, where it is nominated for Best Family Game and Best Indie Debut, The Plucky Squire is now available with a 25% discount offer on Steam.