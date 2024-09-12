The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Under the Sea and more join PS Plus this month

HQ

Another month, another lot of additions coming to the PlayStation Plus catalogue. If you're an Extra or Premium subscriber, you'll have plenty of games to dig into, including a new day one release in The Plucky Squire.

All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital's adventure looks like a genre-spanning riot, and it's joined by some other great games including Night in the Woods, Under the Waves, Chernobylite, Space Engineers, and more.

Over on the PlayStation Classics side of things, PS Plus Premium subscribers can get access to Secret Agent Clank, Sky Gunner, and Mister Mosquito. Secret Agent Clank is a stand-out among those three, giving us a return to a classic PSP adventure.

Which game will you be playing first?