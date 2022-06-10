The Plucky Squire looks really charming

Devolver Digital's showcase last night may not have been very long, and likewise didn't have a massive focus on games - rather the publisher looked to weird out its viewers once again. But, the games it did show looked rather promising indeed, and that included the colourful and charming magical adventure game The Plucky Squire.

Set to come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch in 2023, this game is about a storybook character called Jot and his friends, who have been kicked out of their own book, when the villain Humgrump realises that he is destined to lose to the heroes for eternity. With gameplay that changes between a 2D and 3D perspective, we're told to expect puzzle solving, mini challenges, and even a boxing badger when The Plucky Squire launches next year.

But you can check out some gameplay as of right now, as part of the announcement trailer for the title below.