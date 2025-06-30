The Plucky Squire launches Challenge Mode as part of latest free update

HQ

Have you recently played The Plucky Squire and thought that the game was a tad too easy for your liking? If that sounds like you, we have some good news as now developer All Possible Futures has launched a fresh Challenge Mode that makes the game even harder.

Now available on PC as part of a free update, Challenge Mode introduces new enemies, harder minigames, adjusted and harder boss fights, remixed levels, and all over the course of two new difficulty options.

The first is regarded as Challenge and is a step up from the traditional way to play the game, and the second is Iron Squire, which is for the masochists out there that want nothing easily or for free. This second mode is a permadeath option that means if you die, it's game over and you'd have to start from scratch, something that will be quite the handful considering it's also a step up in difficulty too.

Needless to say, there's a very good reason to return to The Plucky Squire, as the latest trailer emphasises.