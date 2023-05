HQ

At the PlayStation Showcase, we got another look at Devolver's upcoming adventure game, The Plucky Squire.

The Plucky Squire looks to be an interesting adventure, as you'll be able to jump right from the charming pages of a children's book into the real world, which comes with its own set of challenges.

With a fun cast of characters and unique mechanic as you jump from the page to the real world, it seems that The Plucky Squire is one to watch. It's set to release this year.