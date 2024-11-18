The plot for Final Fantasy 7 Remake's third part is complete

HQ

We had to wait four years for the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, as after the debut of 2020's beginning, Rebirth landed on PlayStation 5 consoles in February. While we don't have a timeline for when the third and final part will debut, it does seem likely that a similar waiting duration is in store.

We say this because during an appearance at G-CON 2024 in Korea recently, Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed that work on the plot for the third instalment has been completed and that the team has now shifted its focus to making the actual game, which is said to be in full-production from this point.

The information was first reported by 4Gamer (thanks, VGC), with Kitase also noting that in this last instalment the Highwind airship will have a very prominent role where Square Enix doesn't intend to "cheat with the airship system, but challenge it head-on so that players can freely fly around the map."

With work on the main game now in full effect, it wouldn't be unreasonable to say that Final Fantasy VII Remake's last part could arrive in 2028 or beyond. Are you excited for it?