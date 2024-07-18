The PlayStation Summer Sale is here

HQ

Sony has now launched the PlayStation Summer Sale, which means it's a great opportunity to get some good games at a much lower price than usual. Being the very nice people we are, we have hand-picked ten good and varied suggestions from the offerings which we consider to be bargains:

• Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy - 60% off (£13.99 / €15,99)

• Dead Island 2 - 50% off (£29.99 / €34,99)

• EA Sports UFC 5 - 45% off (£38.49 / €43,99)

• Hi-Fi Rush - 40% off (£16.80 / €17,99)

• Mafia: Trilogy - 75% off (£12.49 / €14,99)

• MotoGP 24 - 40% off (£35.99 / €41,99)

• NBA 2K24 - 90% off (£6.99 / €7,99)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 - 67% off (£18.14 / €19,79)

• Sea of Thieves - 30% off (£27.99 / €27.99)

• Skull and Bones - 50% off (£34.99 / €39,99)

Head over to this link to browse all the games included in this offering, and as usual - please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all!