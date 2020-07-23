The Playstation Store's Summer Sale is now live

You're watching Advertisements

This Summer of 2020 has been a tough one because of the coronavirus outbreak and everything that comes with it. But luckily the internet works, and we have games, GAMES!

The PlayStation Store has decided to host its Summer Sale, and there are hundreds of discounts available. The campaign lasts until August 6.

The pretty recent game Disintegration is now heavily discounted, but what else? Maybe games like Control, Days Gone, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered (in case you haven't already played it), Marvel's Spider-Man: Game Of The Year Edition and Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience can catch your interest.

Check out all the offers right here and tell us in the comments if you managed to find something interesting.