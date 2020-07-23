LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

The Playstation Store's Summer Sale is now live

Those looking to grab some good PlayStation titles for bargain prices should head over to the Summer Sale store page on the PlayStation Store.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

This Summer of 2020 has been a tough one because of the coronavirus outbreak and everything that comes with it. But luckily the internet works, and we have games, GAMES!

The PlayStation Store has decided to host its Summer Sale, and there are hundreds of discounts available. The campaign lasts until August 6.

The pretty recent game Disintegration is now heavily discounted, but what else? Maybe games like Control, Days Gone, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered (in case you haven't already played it), Marvel's Spider-Man: Game Of The Year Edition and Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience can catch your interest.

Check out all the offers right here and tell us in the comments if you managed to find something interesting.

The Playstation Store's Summer Sale is now live


Loading next content