The PlayStation Stars loyalty programme comes back after being away for a month

Sony launched PlayStation Stars almost exactly two years ago. For those of you who don't know, it's a so-called loyalty programme on PlayStation where, by spending money and completing tasks - such as playing certain games over a certain period of time - you earn points that can be spent on games or digital items to display on your PlayStation profile. However, you may have noticed that the PlayStation Stars icon has been giving an error message recently. Now, however, the service is on its way back.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation app reads:

"PlayStation Stars will be returning soon in phased regional rollouts. Thank you for your patience and we look forward to welcoming you back."

When exactly this will happen, what caused the month-long outage, and how Sony intends to resolve the interim period (does money spent during June and July even count?) remains to be seen. Hopefully we'll get more information soon, when the programme rolls out again.