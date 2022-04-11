Cookies

The PlayStation Spring Sale is now active

Grab a new game or two to play over this coming long weekend.

For many of us around the world, this coming weekend is Easter weekend. While you may or may not celebrate the religious aspect of Easter, it is still a pretty anticipated time of year, as it brings a long weekend thanks to the double-dose of Bank Holidays/Red Days. With a couple of extra days to chill out and relax, you might be looking for a chance to jump into a new game, and if you don't already have something on your radar, PlayStation's Spring Sale might be just the thing you need.

Offering a bunch of discounts on many new and recent titles, the Spring Sale has exactly 1071 items with deals. While you can head here to see them all, we've had a little ponder around and pulled five deals that might be worth spending some pennies on.

