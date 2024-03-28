The PlayStation Spring Sale is live and here are some of the best deals

HQ

The PlayStation Store Spring Sale is here and like the Steam and Epic Games Store sales before it, this one is packed with deals that gamers might want to take a look at. Usually, PlayStation doesn't offer quite the same deals as other marketplaces, but there are some interesting picks here.

If you want to check out the full list of discounted games you can do so here, but we've picked out some deals you might be interested in. First and foremost, just under two months after it released, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is already 50% off. However, that is for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which only brings the price down from £100 to £50.

If there's one rule to follow in this sale, it seems to be check the editions of the game you're buying. Some standard editions don't even have discounts, so that the ultimate or deluxe edition of a given game seems more enticing. There are some good deals out there, though, like 50% off Mortal Kombat 1, 45% off Dead Island 2's Deluxe Edition (which sadly doesn't come with the expansions), 60% off the Dead Space Remake, 50% off Hogwarts Legacy, and 25% off Lies of P.

Alongside the hits of last year, some great older games are also on sale. A lot of these (Ghosts of Tsushima, Marvel's Midnight Suns) are also included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, so if you're an Essential-only gamer, you might want to swipe these titles.