The PlayStation Plus games for April seems like a great mix

Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron will join Meet Your Maker on Tuesday.

Sony decided to give us some good news early two weeks ago when the company teamed up with Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive to announce Meet Your Maker would be one of PlayStation Plus Essential's "free" games when it launches on April 4, but that's not the only exciting thing that awaits us on Tuesday.

The entire PS Plus Essential line-up for April has now been unveiled, and the games joining Meet Your Maker are Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron. Two very good and fun games along with one that has previewed well, so consider me pleased. These will replace Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein that you can still redeem for free as part of your subscription.

