The PlayStation Plus games are really diverse with Stray, EA Sports WRC and TABS in November

This month is absolutely amazing for PlayStation Plus members, as everyone can download and play Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 for free. You can still do so, but only if you add them to your collection before Tuesday. Then a new trio of free games arrive.

It shouldn't be especially surprising to hear that the upcoming PS Plus Essential games aren't as critically loved as this month's, but I can atleast vouch for one of them. Because the PlayStation Plus Essential games arriving on Tuesday are Stray, EA Sports WRC and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.

Both Marie and I like Stray, Petter is really disappointed with EA Sports WRC and "TABS" is still sitting at overwhelmingly positive on Steam, so this next trio will offer variety both in terms of quality and genres. They can all be yours for free as long as you select "add to library" sometime between the 4th of November and the 1st of December.