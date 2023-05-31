The PlayStation Days of Play sale starts this week

HQ

Sony has set a date for when the annual PlayStation Days of Play sale will kick off. Set to start on June 2 and run until June 12, the digital sale will see tons of different PS4, PS5, and PC games being discounted, alongside seeing offers on PlayStation Plus subscriptions and accessories to boot.

The sale will start at 8:01 BST / 9:01 CEST on June 2 and end at 7:59 BST / 8:59 CEST on June 12, and while PlayStation hasn't yet revealed the exact deals which will be on offer, we are told that all 12-month plans for PS Plus will be 25% off, and that anyone who orders through the PlayStation Gear store can use the DAYSOFPLAY23 promo code to get 20% off select merchandise.

When the sale kicks off, be sure to head over here to see just what you can snag a deal on.