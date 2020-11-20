The PlayStation boss wants to know if Elder Scrolls is coming to PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since Microsoft announced that they are going to buy ZeniMax (which includes Bethesda and all their games) in September, PlayStation fans have wondered if the days of playing The Elder Scrolls games on Sony consoles are over. Microsoft has been very vague and delivered somewhat conflicting messages about this, maybe because of legal reasons, as the Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in an interview with Gamereactor recently that's the deal wasn't completely finished yet and that he is "currently not allowed to do that, that would be illegal".

But it is not only fans who are looking forward to know if future Bethesda games will be released for PlayStation 5. The PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is also curious, and in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, he said:

"That's a decision that is out of our hands, we'll wait and see what happens. I look forward to learning about that."<em>

Ryan also commented on how Microsoft has more than doubled it's capacity lately, something he calls "logical and sensible", although he prefers a different strategy:

<em>"We just take a different approach. Our emphasis has been to focus on really steady, slow, but constant organic growth of our studios, selectively bolstered by acquisitions.

We respect the steps taken by our competition, they seem logical and sensible. But we're equally happy and confident, we've got a better launch line-up than we've ever had at any of our console launches."

Thanks VGC