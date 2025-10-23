The PlayStation 5 sales has surpassed the lifetime sales of PlayStation 3 in the US

HQ

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella has been tracking US game sales longer than anyone else and has almost complete insight into all the figures. For those who want the full data, it obviously costs money, but every month he shares aggregate information and charts.

Yesterday, it was time to present all the data for September, and in connection with this, he had an extra little treat to offer. It turns out that PlayStation 5 reached a spectacular milestone during the month: "PlayStation 5 has now surpassed the PlayStation 3 in lifetime installed base."

The PlayStation 3 is Sony's worst-selling regular console to date, selling only slightly more than half as many units as its predecessor, the PlayStation 2, likely due to fierce competition from the Xbox 360, which it was neck and neck with throughout the entire generation, as well as the extremely popular Wii.

The console was released in 2006 and replaced in 2013 by the PlayStation 4 - but of course continued to be sold for a few years after that. Even though the PlayStation 5 has not even been on the market for five full years yet, it has already surpassed its older family member. Impressive and well deserved.