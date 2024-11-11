The PlayStation 5 Pro's price "has not had a negative impact" on sales

HQ

Many have made comments and raised concerns about the price point at which the PlayStation 5 Pro sits at. £700/€800 seems very expensive for a console that many see as a minor upgrade over the PS5, which at times has and still does feel underutilised due to many publishers and developers still delivering new games on last-gen platforms like the PS4. It's easy to see that price tag as high, especially when considering the lack of a stand or disc drive included, even if you do get twice as much base SSD storage compared to the regular PS5.

Either way, whatever your stance is on the matter, Sony's president Hiroki Totoki doesn't think the price has had a negative impact on sales. Speaking during a recent financial report, as noticed by X user Genki_JPN (thanks, VGC), he stated:

"In terms of the pricing, many people made different comments on that, but pricing on PS5 Pro has not had a negative impact, I don't think."

Totoki then expanded a little more on this by adding that "hardcore users are the target of this hardware," but even this does seem like a bit of an stretch, especially since the recent report that even scalpers and re-sellers are struggling to shift PS5 Pro units and many are now offering them for less than the regular retail price.

If you're one of the "hardcore" fans that is on the fence about the PS5 Pro, be sure to read our recent review of the console here to see why you should or shouldn't grab one.