The PlayStation 5 has sold 10 million units

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 has bested yet another record. The console has become the fastest selling system in Sony Interactive Entertainment history, by surpassing the ten million units sold mark.

The announcement of the milestone comes via a blog post on SIE's website, where it was also mentioned that the manufacturing team is "making steady progress with available global supply", and looks forward to the day when everyone who is looking to buy the console can easily get their hands-on one.

To follow-up on this, a few other statistical goodies have been mentioned in a Business Wire press release, including that; Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has now passed the 6.5 million copies mark; Returnal has clocked in over 560,000 copies; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart reached over 1.1 million copies (despite only releasing around six weeks ago); and finally that MLB The Show 21 is now the fastest-selling title in the series, with more than 2 million copies sold, and over 4 million players - we assume a lot of the players who have yet to buy the game come from Xbox Game Pass.

"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply," said SIE boss Jim Ryan. "I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

Considering there are still a few months before the PlayStation 5 reaches its first birthday, we'll have to see how many more units it will sell before November rolls around.