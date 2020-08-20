The PlayStation 5 gets new "Play Has No Limits" trailer

You're watching Advertisements

The first commercial for PlayStation 5 leaked online earlier today (this time it was Sony Hungary's fault) when someone pushed the green button ahead of time. Even though it was deleted pretty sharpish, it didn't take long to start doing the rounds. Now, of course, Sony has released the official version, and you can see it below.

The PlayStation 5 is due to land later this year, but we're still waiting for Sony to unveil its price and the release date.