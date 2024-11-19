The Playseat® Formula Instinct - F1 Edition® is perfect for those looking to improve their sim-racing setup

The world of Formula 1 and simulation racing is more popular than it has ever been. Huge advancements in technology and peripheral development over the past few years have made it ever easier to experience the brilliance of virtual racing and as part of Gamereactor's ongoing effort to further explore this, we've teamed up with Playseat® to take a look at their latest Formula Instinct - F1® Edition seat.

This seat is designed to deliver an authentic F1 racing position, all by offering modular fabric padding to comfortably help support the user's lower-back and shoulders. This is on top of having an aluminium X-Adapt quick-release adjustment system for resilient support of your steering wheel and a pedal mounting system that you can quickly and easily tweak the angle, height, and length of your pedals of choice.

Built as an officially-licenced Formula 1 product, this is an ideal seat for those looking to improve their sim-racing setup, and to ensure you know all about the Playseat® Formula Instinct - F1® Edition, be sure to watch our unboxing and construction video below.