The playoffs bracket is taking shape in the Esports World Cup's MLBB Women's Invitational 2025

HQ

There are only a handful of women's events at the Esports World Cup this year, but one such example is the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2025. This event brought together 16 of the best squads from around the world to fight for a slice of a $500,000 prize pool, which will be distributed in full as soon as Saturday, July 19. With this event well underway, we already have a good idea of how the single-elimination playoff bracket is shaping up.

At the moment the group stage is well underway and almost complete. Already, four teams have secured a playoff spot, while four teams have been eliminated, and the remaining eight teams are locked in a bitter fight for the other four playoff spots.

The qualified teams include Team Vitality, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere PH, and ONIC Pertiwi. The four knocked out squads are Waow GG Esports, Tidal Legends Gaming, CFU Serendipity, and Rising Rage. As for the other eight squads, the final qualification matches are seeded as such:



Falcons Vega MENA vs. Twisted Minds Orchid



Natus Vincere MY vs. Gaimin Gladiators



Terror Queens vs. Virtus.pro FE



FUT Esports vs. DreamMax Girls



These knockout matches will happen today, as will the quarterfinals for the playoffs, with the semi-finals and the grand final being saved for Friday and Saturday, respectively.