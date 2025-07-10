The playoffs bracket is set for the Esports World Cup's Rennsport event

HQ

As we told you yesterday, the first event that will wrap up at this year's Esports World Cup is the Rennsport tournament, which concludes as soon as tomorrow. This event brought nine of the best racing teams from around the world to Saudi Arabia to compete in the sim-racing title in the hunt for the lion's share of a $500,000 prize pool and also a batch of Club Points that will help their respective teams earn better placing in the overarching Club Championship.

As of the moment, four teams have been knocked out, with Mouz now joining Team Falcons, BS+ Competition, and Mercedes-AMG Esports Team MSI. The remaining five teams have been slotted into a playoffs bracket that is rather quirky in design.

Three teams have secured spots in the upper bracket, where they will race in three rounds of action with the top two teams progressing to the finals and the third team dropping into the lower bracket where they face elimination but also one final chance to secure a finals slot by competing in three more rounds of action.

The upper bracket teams are Team Redline, Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team, and Virtus.pro and each will be racing on these circuits; Jeddah, Daytona, and Spa-Francorchamps. The two lower bracket squads waiting for the loser of the former three are Atlassian Williams Sim Racing and Team Vitality, and the three rounds will see action hosted at Monza, Hockenheim, and Fuji.

The finals bracket will be locked in by the end of the day.