Dota 2

The playoffs bracket for the Esports World Cup Dota 2 tournament has been locked in

Already half of the teams have been sent home, with the remaining half fighting over the majority of the $3 million prize pool.

It really is full steam ahead for the Esports World Cup. The Riyadh-based festival has had a crazy opening week, a span of events that has seen half of the attending Dota 2 teams eliminated and sent home.

Yep, the group and elimination phase of this mega tournament, which features a $3 million prize pool, has already concluded, and this means the playoffs bracket is set, with the eight surviving teams seeded into the knockout format. As for who these teams are and how they have been seeded, you can see the quarter-finals match-ups below, which is arranged in the bracket format too, meaning the winners of the first two games will compete in a semi-final, and vice-versa for the bottom two.


  • Team Spirit vs. Gaimin Gladiators

  • Aurora Gaming vs. Parivision

  • BetBoom Team vs. Tundra Esports

  • Team Liquid vs. Team Falcons

The winner will head home with $1 million and 1,000 Club Points to be used in the Club Championship, all as soon as Saturday, July 19. As for the eight teams who have already been eliminated, they are the following:


  • Execration

  • Shopify Rebellion

  • Heroic

  • Virtus.pro

  • Xtreme Gaming

  • Team Yandex

  • Talon Esports

  • Natus Vincere

