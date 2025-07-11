English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Valorant

The playoff bracket is set for the Esports World Cup Valorant tournament

Eight teams remain, with no second chances any further.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's crunch time for the Esports World Cup's Valorant tournament. After a busy week, only eight teams remain in contention, meaning the knockout playoff bracket is set. Taking place from today, the renaming squads will be fighting for their life, with the victors advancing and the losers catching a taxi to the airport. With this in mind, here is the bracket and the quarterfinal match-ups.


  • Sentinels vs. Paper Rex

  • Fnatic vs. Karmine Corp

  • BBL Esports vs. Team Heretics

  • NRG vs. Gen.G Esports

With these eight teams locked in, the four other eliminated squads from yesterday included Bilibili Gaming, DRX, Rex Regum Qeon, and EDward Gaming. As for when a victor will be decided, the grand finale is set for Sunday, July 13.

Valorant

Related texts

0
ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content