The playoff bracket is set for the Esports World Cup Valorant tournament

It's crunch time for the Esports World Cup's Valorant tournament. After a busy week, only eight teams remain in contention, meaning the knockout playoff bracket is set. Taking place from today, the renaming squads will be fighting for their life, with the victors advancing and the losers catching a taxi to the airport. With this in mind, here is the bracket and the quarterfinal match-ups.



Sentinels vs. Paper Rex



Fnatic vs. Karmine Corp



BBL Esports vs. Team Heretics



NRG vs. Gen.G Esports



With these eight teams locked in, the four other eliminated squads from yesterday included Bilibili Gaming, DRX, Rex Regum Qeon, and EDward Gaming. As for when a victor will be decided, the grand finale is set for Sunday, July 13.