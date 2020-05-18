Cookies

Liberated

The playable graphic novel Liberated is set to release in June

Do you like graphic novels? Do you also like video games? If so, Atomic Wolf's playable graphic novel Liberated could be a game for you.

If you like tech-noir graphic novels and video games, chances are that you will love what Atomic Wolf will soon release on Switch. Liberated is a game that we already told you about last year that promises to offer a real interactive graphic novel experience.

A demo version of the game is already available on Steam, but we just learned that the game will also be available on Nintendo's hybrid console on June 2, for about 20 euros. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players should also be able to discover it, but we still don't know when.

Sounds interesting to you?

Liberated

